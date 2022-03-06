Zed Key: Status of Ohio State forward for game against Michigan on Sunday

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes will close out the regular season this afternoon when hosting the Michigan Wolverines and forward Zed Key is once again listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He sustained the injury during last Sunday’s 75-60 loss at Maryland and has missed two games for the Buckeyes since.

Ohio State went 1-1 with Key out of commission, falling 78-70 to Nebraska on Tuesday before toppling Michigan State in an 80-69 win on Thursday. The sophomore out of Bay Shore, NY, was a major player for the Buckeyes this season, averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. This may be a situation where head coach Chris Holtmann decides to save him for the Big Ten Tournament later this week, but we’ll see.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are listed as a four-point favorite, which was the opening line for the matchup. The total sits at 144.