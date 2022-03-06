Kyle Young: Status of Ohio State forward for game against Michigan on Sunday

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes will close out the regular season when hosting the Michigan Wolverines this afternoon and forward Kyle Young is listed as a game-time decision with an illness. He ended up missing Thursday’s 80-69 home victory over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes would sure like to have Young back in the lineup, especially with fellow forward Zed Key also questionable with an ankle injury. Head coach Chris Holtmann told the media on Saturday that the Buckeyes’ practice that day would determine his status and indicated that Young would love to play. The senior from Canton, OH, has appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. While he could see the court, there’s also the specter of Holtmann saving him for the Big Ten Tournament later in the week.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are listed as a four-point favorite, which was the opening line for the matchup. The total sits at 144.