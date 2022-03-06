Jacob Grandison: Status of Illinois guard for game against Iowa on Saturday

The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini will close out the regular season this evening in a Top 25 home showdown against the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes and guard Jacob Grandison is listed as a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. He sustained the injury late in the team’s 60-55 victory over Penn State.

The Illini would love to have Grandison on the court on Sunday, especially with him being celebrated during the pregame Senior Night festivities. The Oakland, CA, native has been huge for the Illini this season, averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He put up eight points and five boards in 28 minutes before leaving during Thursday’s victory. Head coach Brad Underwood indicated that he was day-to-day when speaking with the media on Saturday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Illini are listed as a 3.5-point favorite. The line opened with Illinois as a three-point favorite. The total sits at 153.5.