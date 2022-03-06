No. 14 Houston vs. Memphis: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars will be looking to close out the regular season with some revenge as they face the Memphis Tigers. Houston saw its 37-game home winning streak end at the hands of Memphis earlier this season.

The Cougars don’t quite have the mojo of last year’s Final Four team but still feature a talented trio with Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Tramon Mark. Losing Marcus Sasser for the season really hurts this team’s ceiling but the Cougars can still bully teams on the glass and defensively. That’s usually a formula for success in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have not been able to live up to expectations, but that’s largely because Emoni Bates hasn’t played as much as anticipated. Penny Hardaway’s ability to pull top recruits hasn’t translated into sustained success, although his team could take another step to making the NCAA Tournament by winning Sunday.

How to watch Houston vs. Memphis

When: Sunday, March 6, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -2

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Houston -2

The Cougars played uncharacteristically slow against the Tigers the last time out, resulting in a bad loss. Houston won’t make that mistake again and has the talent to overwhelm Memphis. The Tigers also shot well from the free-throw line, something which was not consistent with their usual stats from the stripe. Look for Houston to get some revenge to close out the season.

