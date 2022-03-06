No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 20 Illinois: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes meet the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini in the final game of the regular season with both teams hoping to improve their NCAA Tournament resume. This would be a nice win over a ranked opponent to close out the campaign prior to the conference tournament for either squad.

The Hawkeyes are coming in hot as winners of five straight. Iowa had some rough patches during the season but is playing its best basketball at the right time. Keegan Murray is one of the top scorers in the country, and there’s enough experience across the board to make this team a tough out in March.

The Illini appeared to slip up lately, losing three out of five before winning the last two contests. A close shave against a bad Penn State team should be a wake-up call for this group, which seemed poised to land a top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament for sure at one point. Kofi Cockburn is a matchup nightmare but can he get enough help from the supporting cast for this team to make a tournament run?

How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois

When: Sunday, March 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -3.5

Total: 153.5

The Pick

Iowa +3.5

When the Hawkeyes are healthy, they play on the perimeter as well as anyone in the country. With a healthy Patrick McCaffery giving Keegan Murray a second option, and a five game win streak to keep going, this seems like a good spot to back the Hawkeyes.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.