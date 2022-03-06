Nebraska vs. No. 10 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers can play spoiler Sunday when they meet the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers to close out the regular season. The Badgers already have a share of the Big Ten title but can win it outright with a victory.

The Cornhuskers have not been able to click under Fred Hoiberg, but the administration is backing him for at least another season. Nebraska’s hopes in this game will lie with guards Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. If those two get going, it will stress Wisconsin’s defense.

The Badgers have emerged seemingly out of nowhere this season. Brad Davison did come back but he was one of the few experienced guys returning. The internal development of Johnny Davis, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl has been key in this title run. We’ll see if Wisconsin can be the outright champion in what should be a comfortable game for the Badgers.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

When: Sunday, March 6, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -12.5

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Under 148.5

Double-digit spreads usually are not worth tangling with. Both teams are not that good with putting the ball in the basket, so the under is the play here. Nebraska ranks 93 in points per game, while Wisconsin is 154. The Badgers are stingy defensively, so they’ll limit the Huskers on that end as well. Take the under Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.