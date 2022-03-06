Michigan vs. No. 23 Ohio State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Michigan Wolverines and No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes meet to close out the Big Ten regular season and while the stakes are quite as high as they were on the gridiron, the Wolverines still have some work to do when it comes to NCAA Tournament hopes.

Michigan will be without head coach Juwan Howard after his altercation resulted in a suspension. Hunter Dickinson has stepped up of late, but the Wolverines are still just 4-4 in their last eight. They’ll need this one and some conference tournament wins to make an impression on the selection committee.

The Buckeyes got a much-needed win against Michigan State last time out and will attempt to close out the regular season with a sweep of Michigan. Ohio State continues to rely on E.J. Liddell on both ends of the floor, but the Buckeyes will need Zed Key and Kyle Young to make bigger contributions offensively when the NCAA Tournament rules around.

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State

When: Sunday, March 6, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -4

Total: 144

The Pick

Ohio State -4

The Wolverines have played better of late but still display the inconsistencies of a bubble team. Ohio State is a force at home this season, going 13-2 in Columbus. In this rivalry game, look for the Buckeyes to complete the season sweep and cover the spread while doing so.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.