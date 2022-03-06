 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each cornerback at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By BenHall1
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) and cornerback Coby Bryant (7) react after cornerback Arquon Bush (not pictured) blocked a field goal by the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the defensive backs on display.

First, the defensive backs will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the defensive backs will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of coverage drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Cornerbacks

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Tycen Anderson DB Toledo
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama
Kalon Barnes DB Baylor
Markquese Bell DB Florida A&M
Dane Belton DB Iowa
Bubba Bolden DB Miami
Andrew Booth DB Clemson
Jaquan Brisker DB Penn State
Montaric Brown DB Arkansas
Coby Bryant DB Cincinnati
Percy Butler DB Louisiana
Tariq Castro-Fields DB Penn State
Lewis Cine DB Georgia
Qwynnterrio Cole DB Louisville
Bryan Cook DB Cincinnati
Yusuf Corker DB Kentucky
Nick Cross DB Maryland
Cobie Durant DB South Carolina State
Kaiir Elam DB Florida
MJ Emerson DB Mississippi State
Akayleb Evans DB Missouri
DaMarcus Fields DB Texas Tech
Cordale Flott DB LSU
Sauce Gardner DB Cincinnati
Mario Goodrich DB Clemson
Kyler Gordon DB Washington
Vincent Gray DB Michigan
Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame
Kolby Harvell-Peel DB Oklahoma State
Dax Hill DB Michigan
Joshua Jobe DB Alabama
Jack Jones DB Arizona State
Marcus Jones DB Houston
Kerby Joseph DB Illinois
Derion Kendrick DB Georgia
Quentin Lake DB UCLA
Chase Lucas DB Arizona State
Damarri Mathis DB Pittsburgh
Zyon McCollum DB Sam Houston State
Roger McCreary DB Auburn
Trent McDuffie DB Washington
Verone McKinley III DB Oregon
Smoke Monday DB Auburn
Leon O'Neal DB Texas A&M
Jalen Pitre DB Baylor
Chris Steele DB USC
Derek Stingley Jr. DB LSU
Alontae Taylor DB Tennessee
Cam Taylor-Britt DB Nebraska
Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB USC
Juanyeh Thomas DB Georgia Tech
Josh Thompson DB Texas
Delarrin Turner-Yell DB Oklahoma
Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech
Jaylen Watson DB Washington State
Sam Webb DB Missouri Western State
Joshua Williams DB Fayetteville State
Pepe Williams DB Houston
JT Woods DB Baylor
Tariq Woolen DB UTSA
Mykael Wright DB Oregon

In This Stream

Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

View all 37 stories

More From DraftKings Nation