DB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the defensive backs on display.
First, the defensive backs will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the defensive backs will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of coverage drills.
We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
2022 NFL Combine data: Cornerbacks
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Tycen Anderson
|DB
|Toledo
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|DB
|Alabama
|Kalon Barnes
|DB
|Baylor
|Markquese Bell
|DB
|Florida A&M
|Dane Belton
|DB
|Iowa
|Bubba Bolden
|DB
|Miami
|Andrew Booth
|DB
|Clemson
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Penn State
|Montaric Brown
|DB
|Arkansas
|Coby Bryant
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Percy Butler
|DB
|Louisiana
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|DB
|Penn State
|Lewis Cine
|DB
|Georgia
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|DB
|Louisville
|Bryan Cook
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Yusuf Corker
|DB
|Kentucky
|Nick Cross
|DB
|Maryland
|Cobie Durant
|DB
|South Carolina State
|Kaiir Elam
|DB
|Florida
|MJ Emerson
|DB
|Mississippi State
|Akayleb Evans
|DB
|Missouri
|DaMarcus Fields
|DB
|Texas Tech
|Cordale Flott
|DB
|LSU
|Sauce Gardner
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Mario Goodrich
|DB
|Clemson
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Washington
|Vincent Gray
|DB
|Michigan
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|Notre Dame
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
|DB
|Oklahoma State
|Dax Hill
|DB
|Michigan
|Joshua Jobe
|DB
|Alabama
|Jack Jones
|DB
|Arizona State
|Marcus Jones
|DB
|Houston
|Kerby Joseph
|DB
|Illinois
|Derion Kendrick
|DB
|Georgia
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|UCLA
|Chase Lucas
|DB
|Arizona State
|Damarri Mathis
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|Zyon McCollum
|DB
|Sam Houston State
|Roger McCreary
|DB
|Auburn
|Trent McDuffie
|DB
|Washington
|Verone McKinley III
|DB
|Oregon
|Smoke Monday
|DB
|Auburn
|Leon O'Neal
|DB
|Texas A&M
|Jalen Pitre
|DB
|Baylor
|Chris Steele
|DB
|USC
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|LSU
|Alontae Taylor
|DB
|Tennessee
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|DB
|Nebraska
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|USC
|Juanyeh Thomas
|DB
|Georgia Tech
|Josh Thompson
|DB
|Texas
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|DB
|Oklahoma
|Jermaine Waller
|DB
|Virginia Tech
|Jaylen Watson
|DB
|Washington State
|Sam Webb
|DB
|Missouri Western State
|Joshua Williams
|DB
|Fayetteville State
|Pepe Williams
|DB
|Houston
|JT Woods
|DB
|Baylor
|Tariq Woolen
|DB
|UTSA
|Mykael Wright
|DB
|Oregon