Special teamer measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each special teamer at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Matt Araiza (2) kicks a field goal against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the kickers, punters, and long snappers on display.

First, the kickers, punters, and long snappers will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the kickers, punters, and long snappers will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of kicking and punting drills while the long snapper is snapping.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Special teamers

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh
Matt Araiza P San Diego State
Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
Jake Camarda P Georgia
Cameron Dicker K Texas
Trenton Gill P N.C. State
Blake Hayes P Illinois
Jordan Stout P Penn State
Cade York K LSU

