What time is the 2022 Pennzoil 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 6th with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2021, the race was won by Kyle Larson with a time of 2:52:07. Joey Logano won the race in both 2020 and 2019 with times of 2:58:11 and 2:35:11, respectively.
For the 2022 race, at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson is favored to repeat as the winner with +400 odds. He is followed by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano at +800, Ryan Blaney at +1000, and William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +1200 to round out the five odds heading into Sunday.
Christopher Bell claimed the pole position in Saturday qualifying, and Larson joins him on the front row. Bell has +1600 odds to win the race.
2022 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|3
|Austin Cindric
|2
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|10
|Austin Dillon
|3
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|14
|William Byron
|24
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|16
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|18
|Ross Chastain
|1
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|22
|Michael McDowell
|34
|23
|Erik Jones
|43
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|25
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|26
|Greg Biffle
|44
|27
|Chris Buescher
|17
|28
|Justin Haley
|31
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|31
|Kurt Busch
|45
|32
|Ty Dillon
|42
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|35
|BJ McLeod
|78
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|37
|Kyle Busch
|18