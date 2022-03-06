 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Pennzoil 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Pennzoil 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

A general view of a restart of the field of cars during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series- Pennzoil race on March 4, 2018 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 6th with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2021, the race was won by Kyle Larson with a time of 2:52:07. Joey Logano won the race in both 2020 and 2019 with times of 2:58:11 and 2:35:11, respectively.

For the 2022 race, at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson is favored to repeat as the winner with +400 odds. He is followed by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano at +800, Ryan Blaney at +1000, and William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +1200 to round out the five odds heading into Sunday.

Christopher Bell claimed the pole position in Saturday qualifying, and Larson joins him on the front row. Bell has +1600 odds to win the race.

2022 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Austin Cindric 2
4 Chase Briscoe 14
5 Chase Elliott 9
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Tyler Reddick 8
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
10 Austin Dillon 3
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 William Byron 24
15 Brad Keselowski 6
16 Daniel Hemric 16
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Ross Chastain 1
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Aric Almirola 10
21 Daniel Suarez 99
22 Michael McDowell 34
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Kevin Harvick 4
26 Greg Biffle 44
27 Chris Buescher 17
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Corey LaJoie 7
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ty Dillon 42
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 BJ McLeod 78
36 Garrett Smithley 15
37 Kyle Busch 18

