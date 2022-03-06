 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Price Check — Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube — Fantasy Salary Review

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head to Las Vegas this week for the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Sunday, March 6 with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Pennzoil 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 6
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

In 2021, Kyle Larson won the race with a time of 2:52:07. For the 2022 race, Kyle Larson is favored DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as the winner with +400 odds. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Ryan Blaney (+1000), and William Byron (+1200) and Denny Hamlin (+1200) to round out the five racers with the best odds heading into Sunday. Christopher Bell has the pole for the race and is +1600 to win.

2022 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Austin Cindric 2
4 Chase Briscoe 14
5 Chase Elliott 9
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Tyler Reddick 8
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
10 Austin Dillon 3
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 William Byron 24
15 Brad Keselowski 6
16 Daniel Hemric 16
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Ross Chastain 1
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Aric Almirola 10
21 Daniel Suarez 99
22 Michael McDowell 34
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Kevin Harvick 4
26 Greg Biffle 44
27 Chris Buescher 17
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Corey LaJoie 7
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ty Dillon 42
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 BJ McLeod 78
36 Garrett Smithley 15
37 Kyle Busch 18

More From DraftKings Nation