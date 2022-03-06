How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head to Las Vegas this week for the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Sunday, March 6 with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Pennzoil 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 6

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

In 2021, Kyle Larson won the race with a time of 2:52:07. For the 2022 race, Kyle Larson is favored DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as the winner with +400 odds. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Ryan Blaney (+1000), and William Byron (+1200) and Denny Hamlin (+1200) to round out the five racers with the best odds heading into Sunday. Christopher Bell has the pole for the race and is +1600 to win.