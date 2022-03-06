Revolution 2022: How to watch and what to watch for AEW March PPV

After months of build, AEW comes with its first pay-per-view of 2022 on Sunday with Revolution coming live from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

Four title matches, a dog-collar match involving CM Punk and MJF, and a six-man ladder match for a future TNT title shot will headline the 11-match card.

How to watch AEW Revolution

Date: Sunday, March 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Buy-In’ preshow begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Revolution will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for AEW Revolution

The main event of the show will be a one-on-one bout for the AEW World Championship as Hangman Adam Page puts his belt on the line against Adam Cole. This feud has had relatively short build with Cole only challenging Page last month, leading to a few instances of him and reDRagon issuing a three-on-one beatdown on the champ.

The second marquee matchup will be a dog-collar match pitting CM Punk and MJF. This blood feud has gone back several months and featured MJF ending CM Punk’s undefeated streak in AEW on a recent episode of Dynamite. The lasting image heading into this matchup came on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite where the upstart left the wrestling legend bloodied with the dog collar around his neck.

The show will also feature the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match, where the winner will receive a future shot a the TNT Championship. The match will include the likes of Keith Lee wrestling is first ppv match for the company and Rocky Starks among others.

We’ll also get Bryan Danielson battling Jon Moxley in one-on-one competition. Danielson has offered to form an alliance with Mox in recent weeks and the former AEW champ stated that he wanted to fight and make Danielson bleed before he officially stands side-by-side with him.

Full list of matches

-AEW World Championship - Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-CM Punk vs. MJF (Dog-collar match)

-Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. -Christian Cage or Ethan Page (‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match)

-AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

-TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

-Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

-Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting (Tornado tag)

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

-Hook vs. QT Marshall

