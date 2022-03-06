Full card for AEW’s 2022 Revolution PPV

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with its annual Revolution show coming live from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. The show will feature championship matches along with a ladder match and the culmination of a months-long blood feud.

The main event of the show will be a one-on-one bout for the AEW World Championship as Hangman Adam Page puts his belt on the line against Adam Cole. This feud has had relatively short build with Cole only challenging Page last month, leading to a few instances of him and reDRagon issuing a three-on-one beatdown on the champ.

The second marquee matchup will be a dog-collar match pitting CM Punk and MJF. This blood feud has gone back several months and featured MJF ending CM Punk’s undefeated streak in AEW on a recent episode of Dynamite. The lasting image heading into this matchup came on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite where the upstart left the wrestling legend bloodied with the dog collar around his neck.

The show will also feature the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match, where the winner will receive a future shot a the TNT Championship. The match will include the likes of Keith Lee wrestling is first ppv match for the company and Rocky Starks among others.

We’ll also get Bryan Danielson battling Jon Moxley in one-on-one competition. Danielson has offered to form an alliance with Mox in recent weeks and the former AEW champ stated that he wanted to fight and make Danielson bleed before he officially stands side-by-side with him.

Here is the complete card for Revolution on Sunday, March 6 in no particular order:

2022 Revolution PPV full card