AEW live stream: How to watch AEW Revolution PPV online

AEW is back on pay-per-view on Sunday, March 6 with Revolution airing live at 8 p.m. ET from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One,
Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. Four titles will be on the line on the show as well as CM Punk facing MJF in a dog-collar match and the six-man ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match.
2022 Revolution PPV full card
- AEW World Championship - Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
- CM Punk vs. MJF (Dog-collar match)
- Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. -Christian Cage or Ethan Page (‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match)
- AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
- AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks
- TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti
- Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
- Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting (Tornado tag)
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
- Hook vs. QT Marshall