AEW start time: What time AEW Revolution PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday for the first time since last November when presenting Revolution live from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The preshow will feature a pair of singles matches as Hook will face QT Marshall and Leyla Hirsch will face Kris Statlander.

The main event will more than likely be the AEW World Championship featuring Hangman Adam Page defending his belt against Adam Cole. This match will probably begin anywhere from 10:45-11 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete card for Full Gear on Sunday, March 6 in no particular order:

2022 Revolution PPV full card