AEW Revolution 2022: Updates, results from March PPV

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with Revolution coming live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. 11 matches are on the card, headlined by the AEW World Championship bout between Hangman Adam Page and Adam Cole. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

This is the first pay-per-view on the AEW calendar in 2022. The last ppv was Full Gear this past November in Minneapolis. That show witnessed Hangman Page win the AEW World Championship by knocking off Kenny Omega, who has been away from AEW television since.

We’ll be providing the results for Revolution here. The main event will likely get going sometime around 10:30 to 11 p.m.

AEW World Championship - Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

CM Punk vs. MJF (Dog-collar match)

Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. -Christian Cage or Ethan Page (‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match)

AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting (Tornado tag)

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

Hook vs. QT Marshall