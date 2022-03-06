Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 6

We have a quality eight-game schedule in the NBA on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Kyrie Irving over 2.5 3-pointers made (+115)

To kickoff today’s action in the NBA, we are going to take a shot on a plus-money prop in the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics game. Irving will be back on the floor today for the Nets after not playing since last weekend. The dynamic point guard, along with Kevin Durant will be leading the scoring for Brooklyn and will try to break this tough Celtics’ perimeter defense.

Irving has made more than 2.5 threes in eight out of his last 10 games and has two other games where he made at least two three pointers. The Celtics are allowing teams to shoot 35.6% from three-point range in their last three games.

Cameron Payne over 7.5 assists (-110)

With the Suns missing multiple players due to injury, a lot of the minutes at point guard will fall on the shoulders of Cam Payne. The 27-year-old guard is coming off a solid performance on Friday night against the New York Knicks, where he had 17 points and 16 assists. Phoenix will be looking for Payne to score, especially with no Cam Johnson. But the Suns will also need him to get other involved.

Since he returned from injury earlier this week, Payne has dished out 24 assists in the last two games. The Bucks are allowing the 10th-most assists per game to point guards this season. For the Suns to pull the upset on the road, they are going to need Payne and Landry Shamet to setup their teammates for success.

