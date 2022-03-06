NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 6

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Sunday, with national TV doubleheaders taking place in the afternoon and evening. That means plenty of chances to find strong DFS value options for the day’s contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz, $4,400

O’Neale does a bit of everything for the Jazz, who will be looking to bounce back from a humbling loss to the Pelicans. The small forward should get more shots with Mike Conley out, and might even handle the ball more in some lineups. He’s worth a play at under 5k.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,000

One of the top shooters in the league, Kennard is experiencing a bit of a slump in terms of points. However, the Knicks are a perfect opponent for him to get right. The guard is still connecting on well over 45 percent of his triples in the last 19 games, so he’s worth a flier in Sunday’s last game.

The Pelicans have been playing well since the All-Star break, with CJ McCollum leading the charge. Graham has seen his minutes decline as a result, but this could be the game for him to get more looks. The Nuggets will likely target McCollum defensively, meaning Graham could see more favorable looks. The guard is not getting as much run as he used to, so there is some risk in picking him up Sunday.