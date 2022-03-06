How the public is betting NBA games on Sunday, March 6th

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with national TV doubleheaders in the afternoon and evening. Here’s a look at how the betting public is attacking today’s action, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 6

Favorites are getting most of the love as usual, but there are some close matchups and some bettors are like the underdogs. The Nets are betting favorites despite being 3.5-point underdogs ATS, as 72 percent of all wagers are on them. The Suns have solid contingent of wagers with a 7.5-point spread, and the Pelicans are also seeing more love with their improved play.

Bettors expect seven of the eight games to go over, with Grizzlies-Rockets being the exception. There are a good chunk of bets coming in on the under for Suns-Bucks and Pacers-Wizards, with the former being close to a 50-50 split.

On the moneyline, it’s largely about the favorites aside from two games. Bettors are backing the Nets and Pacers to win. Pelicans-Nuggets is close to a 50-50 split but Denver is still getting slightly more bets. The Pacers account for 71 percent of the moneyline handle, so there could be some big winners here if Indiana pulls off the victory.

