Most popular NBA player prop bets for Sunday, March 6th

There are eight games in the NBA Sunday, but you wouldn’t know it based on how bettors are taking player props. Here are the five most popular props for bettors in Sunday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 6

Nets-Celtics is the opening game and does feature some high-profile players, but this is ridiculous. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant feature in all the top props. There’s a lot of better taking an alternate line on the Durant points-rebounds-assists prop to increase the potential payout. It’s clear bettors expect these two stars to show out Sunday.

