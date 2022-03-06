NBA same game parlays to consider for Sunday, March 6

Sunday’s NBA slate features two doubleheaders, with ABC handling the afternoon slate while ESPN takes on the late games. There are eight games, which means plenty of opportunities for same game parlays for bettors. Same game parlays are a great opportunity to increase the potential payout of outcomes. Here are three to target in Sunday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Same Game Parlay 1 (+255)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 25+ points

Jrue Holiday over 6.5 assists

Khris Middleton 2+ 3-pointers

Bucks ML vs. Suns

The Bucks should be ready to go for this Finals rematch and are playing great basketball right now. They should win this fairly comfortably, especially with Chris Paul and Devin Booker out. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.3 points per game since the break, so 25+ points is almost a guarantee. Holiday’s assist total is high, but he’s topped this number in three of the last four. Middleton can get hot from deep, so a couple threes is not an issue.

Same Game Parlay 2 (+185)

Ja Morant over 27.5 points

Desmond Bane 3+ 3-pointers

Grizzlies ML vs. Rockets

Memphis is on fire at the moment and that’s largely due to Morant. The guard is averaging 36.2 points per game since the break, including a 52-point effort against the Spurs. The Grizzlies have won three of the last five and they should be able to handle the lowly Rockets. Bane is in a bit of a shooting slump but has topped this mark in the last two games. He could have another solid outing against a weak Houston team.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+115)

CJ McCollum 20+ points

CJ McCollum 2+ 3-pointers

Nikola Jokic over 10.5 rebounds

Since joining the Pelicans, McCollum is averaging 26.3 points and 3.0 made triples per game. New Orleans is running its offense through him, so look for McCollum to keep filling up the stat sheet Sunday. Nikola Jokic is probable to play after missing Friday’s game with an illness. He’s averaging 14.0 rebounds per game since the break, and has hit the over on this line in 10 of the last 11 games, with the lone miss being a 10-rebound game.

