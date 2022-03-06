Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Celtics on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ABC today, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The last time these two Atlantic division rivals played each other on Feb. 26, the Celtics crushed the Nets 129-106 at Barclays Center.

Tatum had a game-high 30 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3pt) and was one of several Boston players in double figures. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the total set at 225.

Nets vs. Celtics, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +4.5

The Nets will hope to snap their three-game losing streak in Kevin Durant’s second game back from injury. Durant made his return to the starting lineup on Thursday night against the Miami Heat. Brooklyn gave a valiant effort in primetime, but ultimately lost 113-107 at Barclays. Durant scored 31 points for a Nets’ squad that only had two other players with 10 or more points (Bruce Brown — 21, Patty Mills — 14).

Brooklyn will try to turn it around on Sunday afternoon as they should have both Durant and Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup. The Nets have won two out of their last three road games, which came against the Knicks and Bucks. However, Brooklyn is still 3-16 straight up in their last 19 games and 2-4 against the spread in their last six games. They are also 9-6 ATS as the road underdog this season.

As for Boston, they’ve won four out of their last five games, which includes two consecutive wins at home. The Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 Thursday night, thanks to another impressive performance from Tatum. The All-Star forward scored 37 points and will likely be the top scorer this afternoon, especially with Jaylen Brown still out. The Celtics are 7-1 straight up in their last eight home games and 13-17 ATS when they are home favorites this season. With both Durant and Irving in the lineup, the Nets should be able to keep this game close and potentially straight up win.

Over/Under: Over 225

In their first three matchups this season between the Celtics and Nets, the total points scored were 227, 217, and 235. The total has gone over in nine of Brooklyn’s last 12 games, while the total has gone over in six of the Boston’s’ last seven games.

