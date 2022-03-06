Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Bucks on Sunday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ABC today, Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns will go on the road to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time these two teams squared off, the Suns defeated the Bucks 131-107 on Feb. 10. Ayton had 27 points and seven rebounds, while All-Star point guard Chris Paul recorded a double-double consisting of 17 points and 19 rebounds. The Bucks are 9.5-points favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Suns vs. Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -9.5

The Suns are coming off an exciting 105-104 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Phoenix got a huge lift off the bench in the one-point win from Cam Johnson, who scored a career-high 38 points (11-16 FG, 9-12 3pt) and hit the game-winner. Phoenix will not have the 26-year-old forward for today’s game as he’s out with a right quad contusion. That’s a huge loss for Phoenix, who is already without Paul and Devin Booker.

The Suns will have to run their offense through Ayton, who is averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds per game since the All-Star break. Phoenix is 12-1 straight up in their last 13 road games, but 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. As for Milwaukee, they’ve won three consecutive games after defeating the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Friday night.

The Bucks are averaging 122.6 points per game in their last three games and could put up over 120 points against a depleted Suns’ squad. Milwaukee is 12-6 straight up in their last 18 games, but 2-6 ATS in their last eight games. However, the Bucks are 10-20 ATS when listed as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

When the Bucks and Suns played each other last month in Phoenix, the total points scored were 238. The total has gone over in eight of the Suns’ last 11 games, while the total has gone over in nine of the Bucks’ last 11 games. Milwaukee is also 17-13 when it comes to the over this season as a home favorite.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.