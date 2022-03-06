Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to continue their winning streak tonight against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. In their last matchup on Feb. 4, the Pelicans defeated the Nuggets 113-105, behind 25 points from rookie forward Herbert Jones.

Denver is 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +3.5

The Pelicans enter tonight’s contest on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Utah Jazz 124-90 Friday night. During the current win streak, New Orleans is averaging 122.2 points per game and defeating opponents by 26.7 points per game.

Since February 1, the Pelicans have won five-straight road games, which includes their win over the Nuggets. New Orleans is 8-0 against the spread in their last eight road games and 4-1 ATS in their last five games. The Pels are also 12-13 ATS this season when they are road underdogs and 13-11 ATS when the spread is between +2.5 and +5.5.

The Nuggets are also playing well heading into tonight as they’ve won four out of their last five games. Denver defeated the Houston Rockets 116-101 Friday, thanks to an amazing 31-point performance from DeMarcus Cousins, who got the start for All-Star Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets are 5-1 in their last six home games and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games. They’ll hope to have Jokic back in the starting lineup, who is probable with an illness.

Over/Under: Under 228

Throughout their three matchups this season, the total points scored were 234, 221, and 218. The total has gone under in four of the Pelicans’ last five games and 12 of their last 16 games. Meanwhile, the total has gone under in three of the Nuggets’ last five games. Both teams are playing good defense over the last three games, which makes the under a strong play.

