Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Clippers on Sunday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks will play Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers. In their first meeting back on Jan. 23, the Knicks defeated the Clippers 110-102 at Madison Square Garden. Barrett led New York with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. The Clippers are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.

Knicks vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -5

The Knicks are riding a seven-game losing streak entering tonight’s game. New York almost snapped its losing skid on Friday night, but Suns forward Cam Johnson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Phoenix a one-point win. New York has been outscored by 10.7 points per game during this unimaginable losing streak.

New York is 1-9 in its last 10 games and 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games. The Knicks are also 8-12 ATS when listed as the road underdog. The Clippers have won five-straight games after crushing the Los Angeles Lakers 132-111 Thursday night.

Los Angeles is averaging 118.2 points per game during their winning streak and defeating opponents by 13.8 points per game. The Clips are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against teams from the Eastern Conference.

Over/Under: Over 221

When these two teams last played back at Madison Square Garden, the total points scored were 212. The total has gone over in six-straight games for the Knicks, while the total has gone over in six-straight home games for the Clippers.

