Pick against the spread, over/under for Iowa-Illinois on Sunday

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes will wrap up the Big Ten regular season in Champaign with revenge on Iowa’s mind.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini (-3.5, 153.5)

When these teams hooked up in Iowa City in December, the Fighting Illini pulled out an 87-83 victory thanks to dominating the boards with a 52 to 24 rebound advantage.

Illinois will again look to All-American candidate Kofi Cockburn to win the battle down low as he is averaging 21 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, both of which are in the top 11 among qualifying Division I players.

As a whole Illinois is 19th in the country in rebound rate and 32nd in percentage of missed shots that result in an offensive rebound, grabbing 32.5% of their missed shots in home games.

Iowa’s high powered offense is fourth in America in points scored on a per possession basis, but the defense can’t match that level of efficiency, ranking 125th among Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis and is giving up 12.6 points more per game 100 possessions than at home.

Illinois’ backcourt duo of Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer are both shooting above 40% from 3-point range with a combined 25.4 points per game will be enough to power Illinois to victory.

The Play: Illinois -3.5

