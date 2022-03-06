Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 6

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with ABC having the early afternoon doubleheader before ESPN takes the primetime slate. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 6

Jaylen Brown (ankle) questionable

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) OUT

With Brown questionable and Nesmith out, Jayson Tatum looks like a solid fantasy/DFS play once again.

Seth Curry (ankle) probable

Curry is likely to suit up and is a nice value add in fantasy/DFS lineups for this contest.

Devin Booker (protocols) OUT

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Booker and Johnson are out, so Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will have expanded roles. It’s a tough matchup, but both should have enough volume to be decent DFS options.

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable

The Pacers remain a guard-heavy team, with Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton taking the bulk of fantasy/DFS consideration. Oshae Brissett has struggled after some big games but he’s a decent play if both Duarte and Stephenson are out.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) probable

Porzingis is set to make his Wizards debut but fans should wait to see what his role will look like in a new offense before rostering him in fantasy/DFS lineups.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Mike Conley (injury management) OUT

Conley is out, which means Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson will see more time in the backcourt. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also an option off the bench, although he’s barely logged minutes with the Jazz. Trent Forrest is more likely to see time ahead of NAW.

Josh Giddey (hip) out two more weeks

Aaron Wiggins (ankle) OUT

Giddey and Wiggins are out, with the former being out for two more weeks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains a fantasy/DFS stud here, with Tre Mann being a high-upside play.

Fred VanVleet (knee) quesetionable, no timetable

OG Anunoby (finger) TBD

VanVleet is officially listed as questionable, but the Raptors have previously said he’s sidelined indefinitely. We don’t have a ruling on Anunoby yet, but chances are fantasy/DFS players will have to roll with Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes as value options here.

Caris LeVert (foot) doubtful

Rajon Rondo (toe) doubtful

LeVert and Rondo are both unlikely to play, meaning Cleveland’s usual rotation remains in play. Isaac Okoro and Brandon Goodwin offer value, while Darius Garland is a high-end option.

Nikola Jokic (illness) probable

Austin Rivers (illness) probable

Jokic and Rivers both missed Friday’s game with this illness, with the big man being a late scratch. Both appear to be over the problem now and are listed as probable.

Obi Toppin (hamstring) OUT

Toppin remains out, opening the door for Cam Reddish to get more minutes on the perimeter for the Knicks.