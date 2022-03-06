Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 6

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with ABC having the early afternoon doubleheader before ESPN takes the primetime slate. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 6
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown (ankle) questionable
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) OUT
With Brown questionable and Nesmith out, Jayson Tatum looks like a solid fantasy/DFS play once again.
Seth Curry (ankle) probable
Curry is likely to suit up and is a nice value add in fantasy/DFS lineups for this contest.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Devin Booker (protocols) OUT
Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT
Booker and Johnson are out, so Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will have expanded roles. It’s a tough matchup, but both should have enough volume to be decent DFS options.
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable
Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable
The Pacers remain a guard-heavy team, with Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton taking the bulk of fantasy/DFS consideration. Oshae Brissett has struggled after some big games but he’s a decent play if both Duarte and Stephenson are out.
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) probable
Porzingis is set to make his Wizards debut but fans should wait to see what his role will look like in a new offense before rostering him in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Mike Conley (injury management) OUT
Conley is out, which means Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson will see more time in the backcourt. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also an option off the bench, although he’s barely logged minutes with the Jazz. Trent Forrest is more likely to see time ahead of NAW.
Josh Giddey (hip) out two more weeks
Aaron Wiggins (ankle) OUT
Giddey and Wiggins are out, with the former being out for two more weeks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains a fantasy/DFS stud here, with Tre Mann being a high-upside play.
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Fred VanVleet (knee) quesetionable, no timetable
OG Anunoby (finger) TBD
VanVleet is officially listed as questionable, but the Raptors have previously said he’s sidelined indefinitely. We don’t have a ruling on Anunoby yet, but chances are fantasy/DFS players will have to roll with Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes as value options here.
Caris LeVert (foot) doubtful
Rajon Rondo (toe) doubtful
LeVert and Rondo are both unlikely to play, meaning Cleveland’s usual rotation remains in play. Isaac Okoro and Brandon Goodwin offer value, while Darius Garland is a high-end option.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (illness) probable
Austin Rivers (illness) probable
Jokic and Rivers both missed Friday’s game with this illness, with the big man being a late scratch. Both appear to be over the problem now and are listed as probable.
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Obi Toppin (hamstring) OUT
Toppin remains out, opening the door for Cam Reddish to get more minutes on the perimeter for the Knicks.