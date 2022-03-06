Mitchell Trubisky rumors: Five teams believed to be in the mix with reports of $10 million per year

As we see every offseason, the quarterback carousel is spinning once again, but this time it is revolving around free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, spent the 2021 season as a backup behind Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky did not play much for the Bills, but there’s been a lot of chatter about him getting a lucrative deal in the free agency and potentially starting. The Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and potentially Denver Broncos are all believed to be in the mix for Trubisky, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

The two NFL insiders added that teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually in a new deal. Additionally, it would not shock a few teams if a team signs the former first-round pick and ends up drafting Malik Willis, who is one of the top QBs in this year’s draft class.

It does not come as a surprise to see the Giants involved as Brian Daboll, who was the Bills offensive coordinator, is the new head coach in the Big Apple. Pittsburgh might want more competition at the spot, with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins competing to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

And then there’s the Commanders, who could be a wildcard choice here and take a shot on Trubisky. It was reported that Washington made a strong offer to the Seattle Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson, which signifies them wanting to upgrade the position.