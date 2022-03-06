Revolution predictions: Who will win the AEW World title match?

AEW comes live on pay-per-view for the first time in 2022 tonight with Revolution coming from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The card is stacked with 11 matches and the main event will be for the AEW World Championship as champion Hangman Adam Page puts his belt on the line against Adam Cole. The challenger officially set his sights on the champ last month and there’s plenty of history between the two considering their connection to the Elite.

For the first time ever with AEW, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at one of the four questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below. We’ll take a look at the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

Will Adam Cole win the AEW world title?

Yes

No

Adam Cole is destined to become the AEW World Champion at some point in the near future, but it won’t be in the cards for tonight. The company has really only had a few weeks to build towards this match and a title change would feel rushed. On top of that, there’s simmering tension among members of the Elite and with Kenny Omega bound to return at some point soon, Cole could be tied up in a civil war within the group.

How will the match end?

Pinfall/submission

Disqualification

Count out

Doctor/referee’s decision

Will a table be broken during the match?

Yes

No

A lot of these main events tend to be indie/PWG-level spot fests at certain points and a table is bound to break at some point during the match.

Will the Young Bucks kiss Adam Cole during the match?

Yes

No

Will Adam Cole bleed during the match?

Yes

No

Will Adam Page bleed during the match?

Yes

No

Create a more sympathetic babyface by busting him open and having to overcome the pain.

Will Adam Page hit a Buckshot Lariat?

Yes

No

Will reDRagon physically interfere in the match?

Yes

No

reDRagon will compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championships earlier in the evening but they’re bound to help their former Undisputed Era buddy Adam Cole in the match. Pay attention to their interaction with the Young Bucks in said tag match because the Bucks could also come out during the main event to neutralize reDRagon.

