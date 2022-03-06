List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

March Madness is here, and for the first time the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship is correctly branded as such too. And for the first time in 2022, the women’s field will also host a First Four as the field expands to 68 teams just like the men’s side.

Of the 68 spots available in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, 32 belong to the winners of their Division I conference. The other 36 are selected as at-large berths from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee on Sunday, March 13th.

Four of the 32 automatic bids will participate in the First Four, which will take place on the campus of four host schools from the Top 16 seeds in the tournament. Those games will be considered the “opening round,” while the other 28 will be sent directly to the “first round” at 16 campus sites across America.

Here is the complete list of conference tournament winners to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with all 32 teams guaranteed a place in March Madness:

Automatic bids

Atlantic 10: UMass

ACC: NC State

Ohio Valley: Belmont

SEC: Kentucky

Southern: Mercer

Automatic bids still to be decided

American

America East

Atlantic Sun

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Big Ten

Big West

Conference USA

CAA

Horizon League

Ivy

MAAC

MAC

MEAC

Missouri Valley

Mountain West

Northeast

Pac-12

Patriot

Southland

Summit

Sun Belt

SWAC

WAC

WCC