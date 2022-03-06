Report: Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels transfers to LSU

The college football transfer portal continues to spin into the month of March as a former starting quarterback in the Pac-12 is heading down to the bayou.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels will transfer to LSU and be on campus within the next few weeks for spring practice. He officially entered the transfer portal last month and word started to circulate this past week that he’d be taking a visit to Baton Rouge, LA. Now he’ll officially don the Purple and White for new head coach Brian Kelly and their coaching staff.

The San Bernardino, CA, native had been a three-year starter at Arizona State and emerged as a solid dual-threat QB within the Pac-12. He broke out as a freshman in 2019, throwing for 2,943 passing yards and 17 yards through the air and tacked on an additional 335 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his passing numbers took a dip in 2021. While he improved his accuracy, Daniels threw just 10 touchdown and 10 interceptions through the air. He made up for it with his legs, rushing for 710 yards and six touchdowns as ASU went 8-5 and made an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Daniels initially indicated through social media in December that he’d be returning to Tempe, Arizona for his senior year in 2022. But he had a change of heart two months later and ultimately left the program.