Southern Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

It’ll be the Furman Paladins and Chattanooga Mocs in the SoCon conference tournament final, with a bid in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on the line. Here’s a look at how both teams stack up against each other, and how fans can catch Monday’s final.

Chattanooga: 26-7 RECORD (14-4 CONFERENCE), 69 NET, 69 Ken Pom

Silvio De Sousa is likely the most known name across college basketball on Chattanooga, but the Mocs’ best player is Malachi Smith. He’s been an all-around star for this team and should continue to be a prominent factor in this conference tournament title game.

Furman: 21-11 RECORD (12-6 CONFERENCE), 80 NET, 72 Ken Pom

The Paladins have a great trio to lean on as well, with Mike Bothwell, Jalen Slawson and Alex Hunter. Furman had to overcome a halftime deficit in the semifinal to make it to this point, so this team does have some very recent experience overcoming setbacks. Despite having a better record, Chattanooga was actually the underdog to Furman when it came to winning this tournament.

How to watch the SoCon Tournament Championship Game

When: Monday, March 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Asheville, NC

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for SoCon Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Chattanooga: +200

Furman: +140

