Southern Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The SoCon will give their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner on Monday.

By Collin Sherwin
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Dawson Garcia and Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson fight for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be the Furman Paladins and Chattanooga Mocs in the SoCon conference tournament final, with a bid in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on the line. Here’s a look at how both teams stack up against each other, and how fans can catch Monday’s final.

Chattanooga: 26-7 RECORD (14-4 CONFERENCE), 69 NET, 69 Ken Pom

Silvio De Sousa is likely the most known name across college basketball on Chattanooga, but the Mocs’ best player is Malachi Smith. He’s been an all-around star for this team and should continue to be a prominent factor in this conference tournament title game.

Furman: 21-11 RECORD (12-6 CONFERENCE), 80 NET, 72 Ken Pom

The Paladins have a great trio to lean on as well, with Mike Bothwell, Jalen Slawson and Alex Hunter. Furman had to overcome a halftime deficit in the semifinal to make it to this point, so this team does have some very recent experience overcoming setbacks. Despite having a better record, Chattanooga was actually the underdog to Furman when it came to winning this tournament.

How to watch the SoCon Tournament Championship Game

When: Monday, March 7, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Asheville, NC
TV: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds for SoCon Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Chattanooga: +200
Furman: +140

