Report: Jarrett Allen out indefinitely with fractured finger

Cleveland Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured finger, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Allen is expected to be sidelined an undetermined amount of time, which is another big blow for the Cavaliers this season. Cleveland has lost Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio (to injury and then trade), and more recently Caris LeVert. The Cavs have lost six of their past eight games, though ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Raptors on Sunday.

The Cavaliers have been able to remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture despite having to deal with injuries all season. This one may not be tough for them to also overcome. The Cavs have rookie Evan Mobley in the front court to anchor things on defense. Kevin Love can slide into the starting lineup in place of Allen. It’s a hit on the defensive end, but between Mobley, Love and Lauri Markkanen, the Cavaliers should be able to maintain things on offense.

Love and Markkanen are great adds off the waiver wire in shallow fantasy basketball leagues late in the season. Love would be running away (or at least a favorite) to win 6th Man of the Year if it weren’t for Tyler Herro. Dean Wade and Cedi Osman are also going to have to play more minutes in the front court. We’ve seen Wade start in the past when injuries have popped up for Cleveland.