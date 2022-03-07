Chiefs use franchise tag on Orlando Brown, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs used the franchise to secure left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. for the entirety of the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s estimated the deal is worth around $16.5 million, and will guarantee to keep Brown on the roster for the season. Brown and the Chiefs have until July 15 to get the contract details worked out and finalized.

Brown came to the Chiefs last year, reportedly looking for a better deal and higher pay as a premier left tackle. He impressed right away, sparking reports that Kansas City was already wanting to use the franchise tag on him directly after the trade happened. Clearly, their minds haven’t changed, and they want to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for at least another year and likely beyond.

The two sides will use the time before the July 15 deadline to negotiate a long-term contract extension for the 25-year-old tackle. Even if they can’t get that done, Brown will still play the 2022 season out on his franchise tag, and then the Chiefs will likely do their best to get an extension done in 2023.