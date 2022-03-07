Ravens needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Baltimore Ravens had a shocking 2021 campaign that saw them finish last in the AFC North, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since Lamar Jackson arrived in town.

A lot of that was due to long-term injuries to key players and if they all get healthy, Baltimore is expected to make a deep playoff run in the 2022 season. Still, there are some holes the team would like to fill in free agency and some big names that could see themselves in purple next season.

The Ravens are currently +175 to win the AFC North, tied with the Bengals, and +2000 to win the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens free agency preview

Positional needs: Cornerback, defensive line, safety

Honestly, the Ravens offense is pretty stacked when everybody is healthy. They could make moves for depth pieces at WR or RB, but those aren’t what we would consider urgent needs. Baltimore has two phenomenal perimeter CBs, but the rest of the secondary is ok if not remarkable. They’ll also see Calais Campbell likely head out the door as he becomes a free agent at the start of the new league year.

Players to target

Tyrann Mathieu, S

The Honey Badger will have no shortage of suitors once he hits the open market later this month. Despite his age, he’s still one of the most athletic and versatile safeties in the NFL and probably one of the top overall free agents available this season. He certainly won’t be cheap, but Baltimore should make a push at him if they can afford it.

Larry Ogunjobi, DT

The Bengals DT is set to hit the open market and had a fantastic 2021 campaign. Though he suffered an injury early in the playoffs that ended his season, it doesn’t seem to be anything major in the long run. Ogunjobi is a DT that has the ability to get through the line in both the run and passing games. He’s already played for two teams in the AFC North, Bengals and Cleveland Browns, so Baltimore could be the third.

Darious Williams, CB

Williams actually started his career with the Ravens before moving on and winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2020 with LA he had a career-high four interceptions and an insane 14 passes defended. His 2021 season wasn’t as spectacular, which is good news for Baltimore. Coming off a solid but not amazing season should make him a cheaper option to slot in at CB in free agency