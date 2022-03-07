Bills needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Buffalo Bills had a very successful 2021 season, but because of some weird NFL overtime rules and some uncharacteristic bad defense, they were unable to make it past the AFC Divisional Round.

Still, expectations for Buffalo are high heading into 2022. They’ve finally found a franchise QB and have some stellar pieces on both sides of the ball that are returning next season. That’s why the Bills are tied for the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +750 and are a heavy favorite to run away with the AFC East at -200.

But there can always be improvements by bringing in new players from outside the roster in free agency. Here are some potential targets Buffalo could go after once the new league year starts.

Buffalo Bills free agency preview

Positional needs: DE, QB, CB

Buffalo needs some new names on the outside of the DL, with two of their biggest names headed to the market. They also had some injuries at DB and their de-facto CB 1 from the tail end of last year is slated to hit free agency as well.

Players to target

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

The man who will always be known for laying one of the biggest hits in college football history is still chugging along headed into his ninth season in the NFL. The former first-overall pick had a bit of a career resurgence in Cleveland last season. He had nine sacks, his highest number since 2019 and the second-most in his career. He also forced two fumbles and deflected two passes in just 14 games for the Browns. Buffalo could see Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes headed elsewhere this year, so Clowney would be a huge get to ease that blow a little bit.

Rasul Douglas, CB

Buffalo’s top corner, Tre’Davious White, tore his ACL in the middle of last season. He’s one of the best corners in the NFL when he’s healthy, but he’s never suffered a long-term injury like this. ACL injuries are always tough to judge in terms of how fast a player will return to the field and how comfortable they’ll be once they’re playing again. The team’s CB2, Levi Wallace, is set to become a free agent. Douglas is a legit CB2 that could even be a replacement over Wallace.

Tyrod Taylor, QB

The QB is simply just because Buffalo needs a more game-ready backup option with the reckless abandon starter Josh Allen plays with. It works out well for him, but playing that hard it’s best to have some insurance behind him in case he suffers an injury. Taylor should be beloved in Buffalo after snapping the 17-year playoff drought and setting in motion the trajectory they’re on now. He also has familiarity with the head coach, Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. He’d be an immediate upgrade over Mitch Trubisky too.