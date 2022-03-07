Eagles needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles surpassed their preseason expectations, finishing with a 9-8 record and wildcard berth this past season. Philadelphia’s youth showed in their wildcard weekend loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, they should take a step forward next season as they have the second-best odds to win the NFC East (+350), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Below we will take a look at what the Eagles need to do in free agency this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, DE, LB, S, CB

The Eagles need to add another playmaking receiver either in the NFL Draft or free agency to go with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor. They also need to get younger at all three levels on the defense. The Eagles could look to re-sign Anthony Harris at safety, who played well opposite of Rodney McLeod. Then at corner, Philly needs to find someone to join the duo of Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

Players to target

Chris Godwin, WR

If the Eagles want to get a veteran wide receiver in free agency, then they will have their choices. Godwin is one of the top free agent wideouts, despite going down with a torn ACL late in the season.

The veteran wide receiver would provide third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts another reliable receiving option, who can play outside and in the slot. This past season, Godwin recorded 98 receptions (career-high) for 1,103 yards, and five touchdowns.

Mike Williams, WR

Williams is another veteran wide receiver, who should be on the Eagles’ radar. He can play on the outside opposite of Smith and can make the tough, contested catches. A dual-threat quarterback like Hurts would love to throw the ball up to the former Clemson standout on a scramble drill.

This past season, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver had 76 receptions (career-high) for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams’ calculated market value is a four-year, $66.9 million deal in free agency.

Anthony Barr, LB

Barr could be a solid addition to the Eagles linebacker unit that lacks athleticism and a veteran presence. This past season, Philly were rolling out Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, and Davion Taylor as starting linebackers. You can get away with having Singleton, Edwards or Taylor on the field, but you need a playmaker to complement them.

The veteran linebacker has dealt with some injuries over the last couple of seasons, but when healthy can be a playmaker. PFF has Barr’s projected contract at a two-year, $14.5 million in free agency.