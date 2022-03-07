Cowboys needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to get creative as they head into the 2022 offseason and free agency. They should be able to return a number of their star players that helped them win the NFC East in 2021, but at the time of this writing, they are sitting a cool $21 million over the cap limit. While money doesn’t always seem real in the NFL, the Cowboys are going to have to stretch their dollars as far as they can to upgrade their team.

The Cowboys will be looking to repeat as divisional champions and they are favored to do so at DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 odds. They have the fourth-best odds to win the NFC with +650 odds if they can work in the offseason on how to better manage 13 seconds of game time. Dallas is tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 with +1400 odds.

Dallas Cowboys free agency preview

Positional needs: Defensive Tackle, EDGE, LB

The Cowboys will lose Michael Gallup on the offensive side of the ball, but their offense will remain relatively unchanged next season. Their defense could look different as they have holes at all three stages of their defense that they are going to have to do their best to address with their very limited cap space.

Players to target

Ndamukong Suh, DT

Suh is in the tail end of his career and he could be brought in by the Cowboys on a cheap and a low-year deal. He ranks second among free-agent defensive tackles in sacks and QB hits. Suh would be a solid stop-gap for the position that is not only a big body but knows what it takes to win gold as he is coming off his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

K.J. Wright, EDGE

Wright may be outside of the Dallas price range, but he would be a great veteran get for this defensive unit. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is the blend of experience and cost that could fall into the center of the free agency Venn diagram for the Cowboys.

Damien Wilson, LB

While Wilson may not be the sexiest name on the market, the Cowboys need someone that they can afford and that can make an impact. Throw Wilson into the mix with Micah Parsons and Dallas may be able to get by for a season and then they can use draft capital to bring in a young OLB that Wilson and Parsons can mentor going forward.