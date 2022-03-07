Bengals needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

Even with the Super Bowl barely in the rearview, it is already time to look at how teams can improve as they head into the 2022 offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals had won six combined games over the last two seasons, but their 2021 season ended with an appearance in Super Bowl 56. The Bengals will be hitting the drawing board to see what moves they can make to come away hoisting the Lombardi trophy in 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals free agency preview

Positional Needs: Offensive Line, Cornerback

Big shocker right? Hindsight being 20/20, we can say that the Bengals made the right call by selecting Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in 2021. Still, they didn’t shore up the offensive line nearly enough last season and that is their biggest priority heading into 2022. After they address that, they could look at adding some help in the secondary, a linebacker and a better backup running back if head coach Zach Taylor continues taking out Joe Mixon with the game on the line.

Players to target

Brandon Scherff, G

The Bengals have the fourth-most cap space heading into free agency and they need to overhaul their offensive line. While they could use some of their draft capital to build out their depth, they need to find a solid anchor on the line. Enter Scherff who last played with the Washington Commanders. He would fetch top dollar in the market, but he has enough left in the tank to provide the most bang for their buck.

Terron Armstead, LT

Armstead has been blocking for the New Orleans Saints and developed into one of the best tackles in the game. He is in his age-30 season, so the Bengals could sign him to a decent deal to help protect quarterback Joe Burrow’s blindside. Armstead is a big-bodied veteran that could double as a mentor for others on the line and help them improve as a unit.

Kevin King, CB

King recently was with the Green Bay Packers and he is a free agent cornerback the Bengals could really use. While he isn’t the most experienced free agent corner, he will turn 27 this season and they could have a few years of control over a player heading into his prime. From what we saw of Eli Apple in the Super Bowl, the Bengals could use someone of King’s caliber in coverage for a change.