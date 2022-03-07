Broncos needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Denver Broncos are yet again in need of a new quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent and Drew Lock isn’t the answer. The franchise has been tied to Aaron Rodgers rumors, but that would include sending out a bunch of draft capital. They haven’t been able to keep up in the AFC West, but with the fifth-most cap space heading into the offseason, they need to make a splash.

Even with their state of affairs and struggles in the division, they still have the third-best chances of winning the division with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, they have the fifth-best odds to win the entire AFC at +1100. They do fall off when looking at the Super Bowl but remain in the top third of the NFL with +2200 odds.

Denver Broncos free agency preview

Positional needs: Quarterback, Linebacker, EDGE

The Broncos are in a tough spot. They have a decent amount of youth that has shown flashes of their potential, but key veteran losses to the ranks on both sides of the ball have their 2022 hopes in question. The Broncos need to be buyers during free agency and need to stay away from Rodgers.

Players to target

Marcus Mariota, QB

I almost went Jameis Winston here, but they should be able to get Mariota at more of a value and he adds another aspect with his run game. While not a scrambler by any means, the Las Vegas Raiders used Mariota in a variety of ways and he showed flashes of what he had left in the tank as a backup. I think the Broncos are in a place where they aren’t going to win the AFC West in the near future, and Mariota can provide a reliable stop-gap that can earn them extra wins, without breaking the bank.

Ja’whaun Bentley, LB

Here is where the Broncos should put up some of their large cap space. Bentley was most recently with the New England Patriots and he is going to turn just 26 next season. Denver has been known in recent years for their stifling defense, and Bentley is a way that they can get back to that. For the free-agent inside linebackers, Bentley ranked second with the most tackles and quarterback hits.

Dante Fowler Jr., DE

At the trade deadline, the Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams and he went on to win Super Bowl 56 with his new team. The Broncos' defense somehow improved after the movement of Miller, but they need to look for a steady solution for the next season. Fowler will turn 28 next season and was a solid contributor for the Atlanta Falcons. He is going to cost a pretty penny, but with the cap space they have, if they don’t pursue Rodgers they can certainly go after Fowler.