Chiefs needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs just missed on going to their third-straight Super Bowl in January after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game in overtime.

Despite their shocking loss, the Chiefs are still the favorites to win Super Bowl 57 (+750) and the AFC West (-150), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Below we will take a look at what the Chiefs need to do in free agency this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs free agency preview

Positional needs: LB/EDGE, CB, S

The Chiefs do not need much in terms of free agents as they are set at most positions. But they might want to address the wide receiver position with Byron Pringle set to become an unrestricted free agent. Along with wide receiver, Kansas City could use some insurance in the secondary with both Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward set to become UFAs.

Players to target

Tyrann Mathieu, S

We saw how the Chiefs’ secondary looked without Mathieu against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round and it wasn’t pretty. Kansas City needs to re-sign the All-Pro safety, who had another great season.

Mathieu produced 76 combined tackles, three interceptions, six pass deflections, and a touchdown. The 29-year-old defensive back’s calculated market value is a three-year, $44 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Orlando Brown Jr., OT

After acquiring the young offensive lineman in a trade from the Ravens last offseason, the Chiefs need to re-sign this offseason. The Chiefs completely revamped their offensive line last offseason and it paid off. Brown has developed into one of the best young offensive linemen in the league after being drafted in the third round in 2018.

Brown has made the Pro Bowl three-straight seasons and stayed relatively healthy thus far. His calculated market value is a five-year, $116 million deal, which would give him a higher AAV than what Laremy Tunsil and Kolton Miller received.

Will Fuller V, WR

Fuller had a rough season with the Dolphins due to nagging injuries that saw him only play in three games. When healthy, the former Notre Dame standout is one of the better deep threats in the NFL.

For a team like the Chiefs, they could take a shot on Fuller, especially if they do not re-sign Pringle. Fuller would be a solid No. 2 option, alongside Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. It would give Kansas City one of the fastest wide receiver units in the league.