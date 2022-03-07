Raiders needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame numerous off the field issues and somehow found a way into the playoffs with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. But the Raiders’ playoff run didn’t last long as they lost in the wildcard round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the Raiders will now turn the page to 2022 season, where they have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels and the fourth-best odds to win the AFC West (+900), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, LB, CB, DT

As of right now, the only wide receivers currently under contract for the Raiders are Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards. For their offense to take the next step, they need to get a No. 1 receiver to go along with Renfrow and Edwards. The Raiders also needs to find a secondary outside cornerback to pair with Trayvon Mullen.

Players to target

Davante Adams, WR

If Adams does not re-sign with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders will be one of the teams that will pursue him, per Tony Pauline of PFN. The Raiders have $40 million in cap space and would love to use it to acquire the best wideout in the game.

Adams and Darren Waller duo would be one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver and tight end in the NFL. The superstar receiver’s calculated market value is a five-year, $129 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

The Raiders need another cornerback to play alongside Mullen and Gilmore would not be a bad option. The Pro Bowl cornerback was traded this past season from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers, he had 16 combined tackles and two interceptions in nine games.

He also boasted a passer rating allowed of 78.6 when targeted, 68% completion percentage allowed on targets, and only gave up two touchdowns. Gilmore’s calculated market average would be a two-year, $28 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Harrison Phillips, DT

The Raiders struggled stopping the run this season, allowing 114.3 yards per game and 18 scores on the ground. Las Vegas might look at upgrading their defensive tackle spot with a defender, who specializing stopping the run.

One option could be Harrison Phillips, who is only 26 years old and had a run-defense grade of 79.8 this season, according to PFF. Phillips could help out pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngaouke, freeing them up with one-on-one matchups.