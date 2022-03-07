Chargers needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers looked like they were going to make the playoffs this past season with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and first-year head coach Brandon Staley. But the Chargers lost three out of their last four games, which includes the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though they did not make the playoffs, the Chargers have the second-best odds to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and win the AFC West (+400), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, TE, LB, DT, CB

The Chargers’ top priority will be trying to re-sign veteran Mike Williams, who has created a formidable duo with Keenan Allen. Outside of Williams, Los Angeles might need to go in a different direction at tight end, while trying to find potential replacements at linebacker.

Players to target

Mike Williams, WR

When healthy, Williams is one of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL. The former Clemson standout had a solid 2021 season, posting career-highs across the board with 76 receptions (129 targets) for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns.

If the Chargers cannot re-sign Williams or hit him with the franchise tag, then he could get himself a lucrative multi-year deal from wide receiver needy teams. Williams’ calculated market value is a four-year, $66.9 million deal, which the Chargers could do. They have $56 million in cap space, which is the third-most in the NFL this offseason.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE

If the Chargers want to get younger at tight end, then Alie-Cox would not be a bad option to pair with Donald Parham. Los Angeles would have one of the more athletic tight end duos in the NFL, if they signed the former Indianapolis Colt. Cox had 24 receptions (45 targets) for 316 yards and four touchdowns (career-high) this past season.

Darious Williams, CB

Williams has played phenomenal over the last couple of seasons with the Rams, playing opposite of Jalen Ramsey. However, the former UAB cornerback is due for a sizable payday and could be a solid option to pair with Asante Samuel Jr. next season.

Staley, who was the Rams’ defensive coordinator, saw Williams up close and personal on a daily basis. The 28-year-old isn't the tallest cornerback, but he could be another playmaker on the outside for the next 3-4 seasons.