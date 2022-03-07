Rams needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a Super Bowl victory and are at the top of the NFL world for the first time in over two decades.

It’s tough to say that the defending NFL champions have any true needs, after all, they did hoist the Lombardi just a few weeks ago. Still, when the team attacks free agency they would do well to try and re-sign several of the guys who are slated to become free agents once the new league year starts.

The Rams have +1200 odds to repeats as Super Bowl champions and +160 to win the NFC West.

Los Angeles Rams free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, OLB/DL, TE

Going out and grabbing big-name free agents or getting star players traded to them in the final year of their contract was a big reason how LA ended the season with a Super Bowl victory. Now several of those players are set to become free agents again, so the Rams should do anything in their power to sign them again.

Players to target

Odell Beckham Jr., WR

OBJ came into the fold halfway through the season and caught 5 touchdowns in the regular season and 2 more in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl. He tore his ACL in the first half of the big game, but he still had a major impact on it. With Cooper Kupp on the other side of the field, they create a dynamic duo and nearly impossible task for the opposing defense to cover both effectively.

Von Miller, OLB/DE

Miller was acquired by trade from the Denver Broncos just before the November 1 trade deadline this season. It was a clear indication that the Rams had every intention of going all-in to try and win a title in 2021. I worked effectively, as Miller helped sure up LA’s run defense and added another explosive piece to the already devastating defensive front that includes Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, and Ernest Jones. Asking any offensive line to contain all four of those players isn’t easy.

Zach Ertz, TE

This would be on par with the several key acquisitions the team made a year ago. Tyler Higbee went down in the NFC CHampionship game with a knee injury which could potentially sideline him for a good chunk of next season. That would leave a gaping hole in LA’s offense, which Ertz could fill.

Ertz is one of the best tight ends in the league and has proven that throughout his time in Philadelphia and his brief stint in Arizona.