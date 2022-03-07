Dolphins needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins have a brand new coach in Mike McDaniel and he’ll be looking to revamp the roster to fit his scheme this offseason.

That, combined with the heavy amount of salary cap space Miami has, should make them a major player in free agency once the new league year starts later this month. The team has several needs, though, so it will be interesting to see what they target first.

Miami has +600 odds to win the AFC East and sits at +4500 to win the Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins free agency preview

Positional needs: OL, TE, RB

The Miami Dolphins have seemed to need a revamp at offensive line for the last decade or so. No matter what they do or who they draft, the front always seems to struggle, making life hard on whoever is playing quarterback. The tight end position has been productive in recent years for Miami, but they’ll need to lock down the impending free agent who has held that spot. In the backfield they’ve had some players show flashes, but they’re all slated to become free agents too.

Players to target

Ryan Jensen, C

No better place to start the offensive line revamp than with the guy in the middle. Jensen has spent the last few seasons with Tom Brady and won a Super Bowl in 2020. But he’s an impending free agent and Miami could entice him to move four hours south with a huge contract and that sweet sweet lack of state income tax.

Mike Gesicki, TE

Gesicki has been a huge part of the Miami offense ever since arriving with the team in 2018. He’s had back-to-back great seasons, with 6 touchdowns in 2020 and nearly 800 yards receiving in 2021. He clearly has good chemistry with QB Tua Tagovailoa since he had the second-most targets on the team last season, so it’s important to keep those two together under a new head coach to help the signal-caller’s confidence.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR/Everything else

Patterson is one of the most versatile offensive players in the NFL and has proven that, especially last season in Atlanta. He can catch, run and return at a high level and even has a good arm for a trick play every now and then.

That versatility will be huge for an innovative play-caller in McDaniel who will try and keep defenses on their toes.