Giants needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The New York Giants saw the Joe Judge era come to an unceremoniously end this past season after they finished with a 4-13 record and fourth place in the NFC East. New York decided to replace Judge with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The Giants will hope that Daboll can get them out of the NFC East cellar and try to get the offense on track next season. New York has the fourth-best odds to win the division (+750) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants free agency preview

Positional needs: RB, TE, DT, LB

The Giants will likely stick with Daniel Jones for one more season since he’s on the final year of his rookie deal. But New York should look to add a backup running back behind Saquon Barkley and also think about going into a different direction at tight end.

Players to target

Hayden Hurst, TE

This past season, we saw Buffalo’s offense thrive with the emergence of Dawson Knox at tight end. Daboll will be looking to have the same thing in New York and Hurst could be a solid, cheap option in free agency.

Hurst was the No. 2 tight end behind rookie Kyle Pitts with the Atlanta Falcons. Hurst had 26 receptions (31 targets) for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The previous season he had 56 receptions (88 targets) for 571 yards and six scores.

Harrison Phillips, DT

Daboll could bring Phillips with him to New York and be an instant starter next season. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is one of the best run stoppers in this free agent class and would be an upgrade over Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton.

Haason Reddick, OLB

If the Giants want to make a splash in free agency, then adding Haason Reddick off the edge would be a great way to do. The Giants could end up losing Lorenzo Carter in free agency.

Reddick could slide right into his spot and help create pressure off the edge with Azeez Ojulari. For this move to happen, the Giants would need to clear out some more cap space as they are $6 million over the cap.