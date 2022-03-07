Jets needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

New York Jets had some good and bad moments in Robert Saleh’s first year as head coach this past season. The Jets finished the season with a record of 4-13 and in last place in the AFC East.

Jets’ fans hope that young quarterback Zach Wilson can take the next step next season and hopefully lead the team to the playoffs. New York has the fourth-best odds to win the AFC East (+2200) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Jets free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, RT, LB, CB, FS

The Jets have their young quarterback, along with playmakers at both running back and wide receiver. Now, the key for New York is to add veteran players around that core. The Jets have $48 million in cap space, which allows them to make those necessary upgrades.

Players to target

Charvarius Ward, CB

Ward could be the answer to the Jets’ cornerback woes and might not cost them a lot. The 25-year-old cornerback has been solid over the last couple of years in Kansas City. This past season, Ward had 67 combined tackles, 10 pass deflections, and two interceptions. The 6-foot-1 cornerback’s calculated market value is a four-year, $39 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Marcus Maye, S

The best move for the Jets might be to bring back Marcus Maye, who suffered a season-ending injury last season. The 28-year-old recorded 46 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and two pass deflections in six games. The veteran’s calculated market value is a one-year, $7.4 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Rashard Higgins, WR

With the Jets already having Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims at wide receiver, they likely will not spend major money at wide receiver. If they anything, they could opt to draft a wide receiver. But if they decide to go the free agency route, then Rashard Higgins could be an option. This past season, Higgins had 24 receptions (47 targets) for 275 yards and a touchdown. He could fill in that void left by Jamison Crowder on a one-year prove it deal.