Seahawks needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

For the Seattle Seahawks, the offseason is going to revolve around the question of Russell Wilson. It doesn’t look like they’re going to move him, which means they’re all in on this season. If that’s the case, they need to go big in the offseason, sparing no expense in the free agent market to upgrade their defense and give Wilson a halfway decent offensive line. They’re long shots to win the Super Bowl, at +3500, but they could still sneak into the playoffs and surprise some teams, if they build a better roster.

Seattle Seahawks free agency preview

Positional needs: OL, DL, LB, CB

You name it, the Seahawks defense needs it. The unit was a gift to opposing passers, allowing more than 4,500 passing yards this season, the second most of any NFL team. Trouble starts up front with giving quarterbacks too much time to throw—the team had just 34 sacks last season, among the bottom third in the league. The secondary wasn’t very good at keeping wide receivers in check either, giving up 280 yards per game to opposing pass catchers.

The offensive line earned a woeful 25th ranking from Pro Football Focus, and only left tackle Duane Brown was capable of holding his own consistently. But Brown’s headed for free agency, along with two others, and he’s 37.

Players to target

Chandler Jones, Edge

Aim high. He’s arguably the best pass rusher on the open market this season, and he’s going to command a hefty salary. The Seahawks have the cap space to pay him, and pass rusher is one spot where they can’t afford to go exclusively for second tier players.

Terron Armstead, OT

With the Chiefs likely to hang onto Orlando Brown, Armstead is a rare catch in free agency, an elite left tackle. There are some offseason injury concerns, but if Seattle is serious about not going into a rebuilding mode this season, then they ought to try and snag the best anchor they can get.

Ben Jones, C

Jones is over 30, but he’s missed just one game in a decade of playing. He’s a physical blocker and a cerebral pivot who reads defenses and adjusts blocks. There’s a reason the Titans still had a pretty solid ground game after losing Derrick Henry this season. If Pete Carroll wants to run the ball, and we know he does, then he ought to get the team to bring in a road grader like Jones.