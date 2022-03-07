Titans needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

It was a disappointing season for the Tennessee Titans. Sure, the regular season went well enough. They lost all-universe running back Derrick Henry for the second half of the year and still managed to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But the bye week didn’t do them any favors, and they lost to the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. That only sets expectations higher for Mike Vrabel’s team in 2022. They’re sitting at +2000 to win the Super Bowl, comfortably in the top third of teams on top of that list.

To hang onto their spot among the AFC’s elite, the Titans are going to have to make some shrewd roster moves in the offseason, starting with free agency.

Tennessee Titans free agency preview

Positional needs: TE, Edge, OL

The tight end need is an obvious one. Anthony Firkser led the position with 291 receiving yards, while Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt each scored three times. That’s a pretty underwhelming platoon for a position that obviously has a large role to play in that offense. All three of those guys are free agents this spring.

Also on offense, the line is currently in for a shakeup with center Ben Jones scheduled to be a free agent. He’s a natural fit for their zone blocking scheme, and he’s playing the best football of his career in Tennessee.

Harold Landry led the team with 12 sacks last season, but he’s due to be a free agent too.

Players to target

Mike Gesicki, TE

He’s quietly become one of the best tight ends in football; you just haven’t really noticed because he’s been playing for the Dolphins since 2018. Still, he manages to catch more than 60 percent of the passes that come his way, including 73 of 112 last season, both career highs. He’d thrive in Tennessee.

Ben Jones, C

There’s nobody they can replace Jones with that’s an upgrade, so why take the risk? Keep Jones in house, make Aaron Brewer a starting guard and try to find a quality starter at right tackle.

Joseph Noteboom, OT

He’s not getting away from the Rams if Andrew Whitworth retires, but if he does, the Titans should make an offer. He’s played both tackle spots for the Rams, filling in nicely for Whitworth last season. Tennessee could use him to replace a so-so David Quessenberry on the right side or even Taylor Lewan if he becomes a surprise cap casualty.