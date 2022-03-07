Commanders needs, players to target in 2022 NFL free agency

You may be surprised to learn that the Washington Commanders actually have a pretty good roster. The problem is that they have a gaping hole at quarterback, which drags everything else down. That’s going to be a tough position to address in the offseason, with the draft being the most likely route. Whatever they do under center, Washington could give their potential starter a big hand with a few smart free agent moves. And if they have a decent offseason, the +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl might get a little better.

Washington Commanders free agency preview

Positional needs: QB, LB, WR, DB, OL

Washington’s offseason success is going to revolve around what they do about their quarterback position. Taylor Heinicke is still under contract, but he’s nothing more than a temporary solution. At any rate, the team isn’t likely to find an answer there in free agency, where the best player available is Teddy Bridgewater.

It’s too soon to give up on last year’s first-round pick, Jamin Davis, but his rookie struggles make depth at the linebacker position a priority. Washington’s defense has a stud corner in Kendall Fuller, but they need another solid starter to help control the other side of the field.

On offense, the potential free agent departure of wide receivers Adam Humphries, DeAndre Carter and Cam Sims could leave a big hole opposite Terry McLaurin. Losing guard Brandon Scherff would hurt too.

Players to target

Michael Gallup, WR

He tore his ACL in Week 17, which is going to complicate his free agent market, but he’d be the perfect complement to McLaurin in this offense. He’s versatile enough to beat most coverages against top corners. Plus, there’s the fun that comes with signing away a top player from a long-time rival.

Mike Williams, WR

If Gallup’s injury history is too much of a risk for Washington, Williams is another great fit alongside McLaurin. Heck, he might even be a better free agent acquisition than Gallup. Williams is a big, physical kind of player who can move down the field and win contested catches in the end zone.

Bryce Callahan, CB

Washington has Fuller locking down one side. William Jackson’s hefty contract commitment means he’s not going anywhere. The answer is to upgrade what they have in the slot role. Callahan’s an explosive corner who excels in the slot, though he can play outside some. The biggest problem throughout his career has been the injury bug, but that might make him a bargain for Washington.